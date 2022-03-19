Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

BCPC has been the topic of several other research reports. Sidoti raised shares of Balchem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Balchem from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.50.

Shares of Balchem stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Balchem has a 52 week low of $119.37 and a 52 week high of $174.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.34.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Balchem had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $213.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Balchem by 2.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 100.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 26,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

