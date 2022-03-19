Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,123,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,781 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals worth $378,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,873,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,776,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,019,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 37.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RXRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

RXRX stock opened at $7.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.80 and a 52-week high of $42.81.

In other news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 230,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $1,444,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $180,468.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 856,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,185,052.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

