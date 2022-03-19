Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $7.47 Million Position in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,024,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,293 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.78% of OneConnect Financial Technology worth $7,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,396 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 5,335.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 20,275 shares during the period. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Shares of OCFT opened at $1.41 on Friday. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $19.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.06% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (Get Rating)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.