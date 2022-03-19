Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) by 3,354.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,907 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in CS Disco were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $30.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.28. CS Disco Inc has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $69.41.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CS Disco Inc will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,823.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.23.

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

