Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,742,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,677 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Stericycle worth $282,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Stericycle by 19.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,504,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,225,000 after buying an additional 567,582 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in Stericycle by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,803,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,605,000 after buying an additional 63,185 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stericycle in the third quarter valued at about $119,149,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Stericycle by 32.2% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,622,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,354,000 after buying an additional 395,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Stericycle by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 825,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,073,000 after buying an additional 19,136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SRCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stericycle from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stericycle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $56.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Stericycle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $657.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.25 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 8.26% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including sharps disposable and management solutions; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; maritime waste services, such as seaport and airport waste; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

