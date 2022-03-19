Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 59,719 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,110,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,719 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $197,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter valued at $467,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 211.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,434 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 49,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vale by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 96,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vale in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $19.06 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.22.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is 32.65%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

