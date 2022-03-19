Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys 29,621 Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,864,978 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.09% of Vroom worth $128,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vroom by 15.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,739 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Vroom by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,245,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,903,000 after purchasing an additional 393,165 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its position in shares of Vroom by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 7,244,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,881,000 after purchasing an additional 138,824 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vroom by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $83,358,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $2.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.98. Vroom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.17). Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $934.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on VRM shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About Vroom (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.