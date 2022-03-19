Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires Shares of 436 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,436,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Donaldson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,107,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,615,000 after purchasing an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 776,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Donaldson by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 709,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 496,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DCI stock opened at $52.55 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.24 and a 200-day moving average of $57.68.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $802.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.36 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 10.24%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 35.20%.

Several analysts have commented on DCI shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Donaldson news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 8,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $493,620.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

