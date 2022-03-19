Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 1,128,703 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 196.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $154,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.3% in the third quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.67.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total value of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $495,504. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES opened at $83.43 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.03%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

