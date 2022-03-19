Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BADFF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

BADFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Badger Infrastructure Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Badger Infrastructure Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

BADFF stock traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.08. The stock had a trading volume of 7,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 52 week low of $18.43 and a 52 week high of $36.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.36.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of soil excavation servces. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, U.S., and Corporate. The Canada and U.S. segments offer non-destructive excavating services. The Corporate segment includes share-based plans, and finance costs from the firm’s credit facilities.

