Baader Bank Reiterates “€108.00” Price Target for Kion Group (FRA:KGX)

Baader Bank set a €108.00 ($118.68) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KGX. Warburg Research set a €99.00 ($108.79) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. HSBC set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kion Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.42 ($110.35).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €77.02 ($84.64) on Wednesday. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($63.59) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($89.91). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €80.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.69.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

