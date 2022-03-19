Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.57 EPS

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. Ayr Wellness has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $36.02.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AYRWF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

