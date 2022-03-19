Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ayr Wellness stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, cut their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$70.00 to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

