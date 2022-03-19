Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 64,100 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ayr Wellness stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. Ayr Wellness has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $36.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83.
Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.57. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ayr Wellness will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ayr Wellness Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayr Wellness (AYRWF)
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/14 – 3/18
- What’s Going On With Ralph Lauren (NYSE: RL)?
- The Institutions Are Buying The Dip In FedEx
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.