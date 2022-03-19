Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 1,644,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AXTLF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Axtel has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.

About Axtel

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

