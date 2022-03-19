Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Update

Axtel, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,967,000 shares, an increase of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 1,644,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of AXTLF opened at $0.24 on Friday. Axtel has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25.
About Axtel
