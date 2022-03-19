Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Bought by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXON. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,598,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $721,995,000 after purchasing an additional 60,037 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRT Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $201,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 5,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $899,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.38.

AXON traded up $3.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,424. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of -136.25, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.44. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $209.00.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $217.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.65 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

