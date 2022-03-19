AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €29.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($33.52) price target on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($31.87) price target on AXA in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.38) price target on AXA in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.99 ($37.35) price objective on AXA in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €32.60 ($35.82) price objective on AXA in a research note on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.63 ($33.66).

EPA:CS opened at €25.48 ($27.99) on Wednesday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($24.32) and a one year high of €27.69 ($30.43). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.34.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

