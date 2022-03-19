Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Shares Sold by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,453 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Avaya by 18.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 4.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Avaya by 31.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Avaya in the third quarter valued at $379,000.

AVYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet downgraded Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE:AVYA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,414,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,036. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a positive return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

