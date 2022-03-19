Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.94 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Avantor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.99 billion. Avantor reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avantor will report full year sales of $8.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.44 billion to $8.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Avantor.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Raymond James reduced their target price on Avantor from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Avantor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.14. 7,393,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,264,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $446,446.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 10,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $423,959.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,781 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Avantor by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Avantor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in Avantor by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 195,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after acquiring an additional 122,049 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Avantor by 111,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Avantor by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

