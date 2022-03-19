Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 630 ($8.19) to GBX 598 ($7.78) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $300.13.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.20 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0073 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th.

Auto Trader Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auto Trader Group (ATDRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.