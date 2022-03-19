AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

Get AudioEye alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

AEYE stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.17. AudioEye has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $36.20.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.01. AudioEye had a negative net margin of 57.96% and a negative return on equity of 67.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AudioEye will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AudioEye by 23,684.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth $115,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in AudioEye in the second quarter worth $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye (Get Rating)

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AudioEye (AEYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AudioEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.