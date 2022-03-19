aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

aTyr Pharma stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.06. The company had a trading volume of 69,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,762. aTyr Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $140.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.29.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. 72.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

