AT&T (NYSE:T) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.22 on Friday. AT&T has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $278,000. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

