ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ATN International, Inc. invests, own and operate communications companies and renewable energy assets. The company through its operating subsidiaries provide wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers including mobile wireless solutions, local exchange services and broadband internet services; distributed solar electric power to corporate, utility and municipal customers and owner and operator of terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport systems primarily in the United States and the Caribbean. ATN International Inc., formerly known as Atlantic Tele-Network, Inc., is based in Beverly, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered ATN International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BWS Financial reduced their price target on shares of ATN International from $85.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $39.04 on Friday. ATN International has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $51.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $617.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.92 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $187.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ATN International will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International during the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $740,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in ATN International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in ATN International during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ATN International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

