Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 137.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 9,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.79. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $22.32.

