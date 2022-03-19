Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 6,333 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,333 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 1,397.9% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,640,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 755.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,778,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,584 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 27.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,478,000 after purchasing an additional 757,638 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 39.1% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,294,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $83,725,000 after purchasing an additional 645,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 10.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after purchasing an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $38.02 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 13.53%. Corning’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

