Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 5,446 Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.51. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.36.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

