Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 394 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 3,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.35.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $220.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total value of $136,896.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

