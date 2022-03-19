Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athersys, Inc., a late stage biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused primarily on treating critical care indications neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, pulmonary and other conditions. The company’s lead platform product is MultiStem cell therapy, an off the shelf allogeneic stem cell product currently in Phase 3 clinical development for treating ischemic stroke. Based on promising Phase 2 results, this program has received Fast Track and RMAT (equivalent to Breakthrough Therapy for regenerative medicine treatments) designations from the FDA, as well as similar designations in Japan. The company also has an ongoing Phase II clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; a planned Phase II for trauma (supported by the DOD). “

Separately, Bank of America cut their price target on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:ATHX opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of -1.53. Athersys has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $1.98.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athersys will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Athersys by 113.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Athersys in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Athersys by 166.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 34,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares in the last quarter. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

