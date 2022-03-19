Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,115,439 shares.The stock last traded at $6.55 and had previously closed at $6.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVIR shares. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The company has a market cap of $589.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of -1.56.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 34.49%. Analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Polly A. Murphy bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVIR. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 530.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

