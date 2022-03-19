Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) Short Interest Update

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 127,900 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the February 13th total of 150,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ATXS opened at $7.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.72. Astria Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($11.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($10.34). On average, analysts forecast that Astria Therapeutics will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

ATXS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astria Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 110.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 377,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 198,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare and niche allergic, and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

