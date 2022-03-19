AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9,541.00

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9,541 ($124.07) and last traded at GBX 9,517 ($123.76), with a volume of 930759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9,416 ($122.44).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($136.54) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,500 ($123.54) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a £105 ($136.54) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 8,800 ($114.43) price objective on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,728.46 ($126.51).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8,769.30 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8,687. The stock has a market capitalization of £147.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,563.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 145.30 ($1.89) per share. This represents a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

About AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

