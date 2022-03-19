Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Assertio from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Assertio stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. Assertio has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Assertio ( NASDAQ:ASRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Assertio had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Assertio will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Assertio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

