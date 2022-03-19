ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 255 to SEK 262 in a report on Monday, January 10th. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from SEK 260 to SEK 270 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASAZY opened at $14.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $11.54 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

