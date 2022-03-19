ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in ASML were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ASML by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,449,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,001,070,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ASML by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $679.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $657.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $753.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $541.31 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.16.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 19.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

