Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 176,176 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,816 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.25% of Arrow Electronics worth $23,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 95.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

ARW stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.68. 951,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,320. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.87. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.61 and a 1 year high of $137.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.42 by $0.95. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 20,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total transaction of $2,501,060.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Sean J. Kerins sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total transaction of $1,069,195.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,580 shares of company stock worth $12,053,449 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

