Arqma Market Cap Hits $409,387.45 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Arqma has a market cap of $409,387.45 and $9,452.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0323 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 29.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,919.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.99 or 0.07072979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.30 or 0.00270278 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.85 or 0.00746295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.09 or 0.00074161 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $198.41 or 0.00473301 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $173.83 or 0.00414667 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 18,727,589 coins and its circulating supply is 12,683,045 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars.

