Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 178,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up about 7.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $69,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,492,000 after purchasing an additional 179,514 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,383,000 after purchasing an additional 322,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,911,000 after purchasing an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,830,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,881,000 after acquiring an additional 24,281 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $378.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.69.

NYSE MCO opened at $331.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $286.14 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $332.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $365.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.