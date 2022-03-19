Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 0.3% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 17.5% during the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $162.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.68 and a 200 day moving average of $164.01. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.18 and a 1 year high of $177.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

