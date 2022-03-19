Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARCO. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.69.

Shares of NYSE:ARCO traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,546. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. Arcos Dorados has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10.

Arcos Dorados ( NYSE:ARCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 0.95%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcos Dorados will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 617.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

