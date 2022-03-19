Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 206 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.91. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $51.61 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

