Archford Capital Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $58,523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

NYSE:HD opened at $340.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $282.43 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $346.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.66.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.