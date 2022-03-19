Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 63 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $302.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.33.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 651,173 shares of company stock worth $176,985,164. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY opened at $287.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $178.58 and a one year high of $291.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 96.36% and a net margin of 19.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

