Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,932,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.90 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.84. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.76%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.