Archford Capital Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 7,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on D. UBS Group upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.37 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.12.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

