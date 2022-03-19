Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Archer Aviation Inc (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 73,226 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,025,078 shares.The stock last traded at $4.23 and had previously closed at $3.88.

Several analysts have commented on ACHR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 249,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $772,337.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore bought 41,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $134,566.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 541,303 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,395 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,345,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 215,524 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 51,538 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

About Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR)

Archer Aviation Inc is involved in designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. Archer Aviation Inc, formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.