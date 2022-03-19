Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

APYX opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $17.50.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on APYX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APYX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 426.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 52,783 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 201.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 42,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,950 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,990,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Apyx Medical by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 15,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apyx Medical (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.