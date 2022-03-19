Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.350-$-0.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$54 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.77 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 378,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,157. Applied Optoelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAOI. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $6.50 to $4.70 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $361,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 417.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 53,912 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

