Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.07% of Apogee Enterprises worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APOG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 13.9% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $49.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.14. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.88 and a 52 week high of $50.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.25.

Apogee Enterprises ( NASDAQ:APOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc engages in the design and development of architectural products and services. It also provides architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings, as well as value-added glazing products for custom picture framing. The company operates through the following segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies.

