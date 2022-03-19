Apexium Financial LP Purchases 86 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.0% of Apexium Financial LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $300.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $229.35 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $297.41 and a 200 day moving average of $310.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

