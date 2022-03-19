Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3,161.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AAUKF shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3,075.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,900.00 price objective on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS AAUKF opened at $48.63 on Friday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $55.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.92.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

